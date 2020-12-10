Katherine Renee Leonard-Dupre, born January 24, 1962, was a mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and friend. She joined her late husband of 42 years Carl Dupre, Jr., in eternal rest on December 2, 2020. She is survived by her two children Holly Griffith and Johnathon Dupre, Along with her two grandchildren, Abbygail and Andre, her three siblings Brenda Nevels, Wilma Farr and David Leonard, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of loving family members and friends. Katherine was preceded in death by her loving husband Carl Dupre, Jr., parents Camile and Dorothy Leonard, and brother Andrew Leonard. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
