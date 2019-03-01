Kayla Laine Armstrong

Kayla Laine Armstrong passed away on Feb. 15th, 2019, leaving behind her mother Susan Armstrong, brother Brandon Armstrong and four beautiful children along with other close family and friends. Kayla was born in Plaquemine, La., on Feb. 25, 1993. Kayla enjoyed being with family and friends, being outside near the water. Kayla loved music and having fun. Memorial service will be held at Christ’s Community Church, 26574 Juban Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726 on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

