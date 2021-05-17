Keith Ellis Cuti, a native of Independence and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge at the age of 47. He was a loving father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend. Keith loved to fish and work with his hands as a mechanic. Keith was a twin to his best friend, Kevin Cuti. If you saw Keith, you saw Kevin, they were inseparable in life and in death. He loved his family! He’s gone to Heaven, but will never be forgotten. Keith was survived by his son, Blake Cuti; his two brothers, Khristopher Cuti, Sr., and wife Shannon, and Kelly Cuti and wife Amie; his sisters, Khrystal Cuti, Melissa Trout and her husband Chad and Vicki Lynn Tate and husband Joe. He had many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Sharpe Cuti; his father, Vick Cuti; brother, Kevin Sam Cuti; and his sister, Marsha Allen. Arrangements will be held in Independence at Durbin Cemetery, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. Durbin Cemetery is located at 54230 West Durbin Road, Independence, LA, 70443.
Most Popular
Articles
- Person comes forward in deadly hit-and-run investigation; victim identified
- Class of 2021 walks across the stage during Denham Springs High graduation ceremony
- Authorities investigating homicide after body found at local motel
- Walker High seniors finish high school journey with graduation ceremony
- Lawyer for Dennis Perkins asks judge for separate trial from wife
- Live Oak High celebrates Class of 2021 with outdoor ceremony
- Walker Police Department swears in first African American female officer
- Weyerhaeuser Company to make $157 million capital investment in Holden facility
- BASEBALL | Rosepine edges Doyle for Class 2A championship, 1-0
- Alleged killer of Elvis Presley tribute artist confirmed to be victim’s stepson, authorities say
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Denham Springs High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- Live Oak High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- Walker High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- French Settlement High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- Springfield High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- BASEBALL | Walker vs. West Monroe | Photo Gallery
- BASEBALL | Doyle vs. Rosepine | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High seniors take walk through elementary school | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs High hosts East Ascension in spring game | Photo Gallery
- Crowds hit Antique Village for return of Spring Fest | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Kevin Sam Cuti (3)
- SOFTBALL | Bailey strikes out 12 in one-hitter, hits home run in win over West Ouachita (2)
- BASEBALL | No. 30 Ouachita Parish rallies in seventh to stun No. 3 Live Oak, 7-5 (1)
- Louisiana House votes to remove need for permit, training to carry a concealed firearm (1)
- SOFTBALL | French Settlement put together team effort this season to reach state tournament (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.