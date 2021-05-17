Keith Ellis Cuti

Keith Ellis Cuti, a native of Independence and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge at the age of 47. He was a loving father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend. Keith loved to fish and work with his hands as a mechanic. Keith was a twin to his best friend, Kevin Cuti. If you saw Keith, you saw Kevin, they were inseparable in life and in death. He loved his family! He’s gone to Heaven, but will never be forgotten. Keith was survived by his son, Blake Cuti; his two brothers, Khristopher Cuti, Sr., and wife Shannon, and Kelly Cuti and wife Amie; his sisters, Khrystal Cuti, Melissa Trout and her husband Chad and Vicki Lynn Tate and husband Joe. He had many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Sharpe Cuti; his father, Vick Cuti; brother, Kevin Sam Cuti; and his sister, Marsha Allen. Arrangements will be held in Independence at Durbin Cemetery, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. Durbin Cemetery is located at 54230 West Durbin Road, Independence, LA, 70443.

