Kelli Vallas Dieck, age 40, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was a native of St. Bernard, LA, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Kelli dedicated many years as a Teacher’s Assistant and enjoyed her work with kids. She was an extremely strong woman who would do anything she could for her loved ones. Kelli was most proud of her children and never missed a thing for her babies. She loved being at the ballfield watching her daughter play softball. Kelli was a fierce woman who always spoke her mind but had the kindest heart. She loved her family deeply and always made sure they knew it. Kelli was a wonderful wife, spectacular mother, and one of a kind lady who will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Richard Dieck, Jr.; daughter, Kaylee Dieck; son, Richard Dieck III; father, Keith Vallas, Sr.; sisters, Hilda Tucker, Tammy Rubenstein; brothers, Keith Vallas Jr., Preston Vallas; in-laws, Susan Dieck and Richard Dirck Sr.; cousin, JoEllen Mancuso; aunt, Ellen Mancuso; sister-in-law, Cheryl Vallas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kelli is preceded in death by her mother, Carol Vallas; sister, Connie Vallas; and grandmother, Millie Stouff. A cremation was held and private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

