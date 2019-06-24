A funeral service for Mr. Kenneth Andrew Fugler will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service in Brookhaven, MS, with interment at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday. Mr. Fugler, 64, of Brookhaven, ended his journey here on earth June 22, 2019. He began this life’s journey August 13, 1954, born to William Birskey Fugler and Lessie Henry Fugler, whom have preceded him in death. Mr. Kenneth was retired from Law Enforcement, working as a Louisiana Correctional Officer for many years. He also worked with the Baton Rouge Zoo and was a Licensed Mississippi Gardener and a member of Damascus Baptist Church. Mr. Kenneth enjoyed several hobbies including gardening, hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all those who loved him. Preceding him in death are his parents and his first wife, Debbie Smith Fugler. Those left to hold his memory close to their hearts are his wife, Wanda Gayle Fugler; daughters, Grace Pickering and Pamela Samson and husband, Kenneth; brother, Gary Fugler and wife, Stephanie; one grandson, Kenneth Charles Samson, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Foundation in memory of Ken, Cure PSP, Inc. facebook.com/curepsp.foundation. Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Denham Springs High principal to step up to supervisor of instruction at Central Office
- State Police: Unrestrained driver killed on Old River Road, just south of Magnolia Beach Road
- Second motorist dies in fatal crash in Denham Springs, State Police say
- New web series chronicles life for Laine Hardy after American Idol victory
- Livingston Parish Airport District to hold public meeting tonight on Phase 1 at Parish Council Chambers
- 14-year-old Denham Springs student dies in ATV accident over weekend, friends open GoFundMe for funeral expenses
- UPDATE | Missing Walker brothers found safe, sheriff says
- Livingston Parish School Board OKs contracts, approves millages
- Denham Springs High’s Katie Carroll named recipient of Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Memorial Scholarship
- GOOD FENCES, GOOD NEIGHBORS? | Fence on private road roils residents
Images
Videos
Commented
- POLL | What do you think is the main cause of drainage issues? (8)
- CLEANING UP THE SEWER | Ordinance committee chairman looks to begin discussion on independent treatment plants (1)
- On Livingston Parish waterways when they're closed? That now carries a fine... or jail time (1)
- Wildlife and Fisheries to offer prizes for catching tagged fish during free fishing weekend June 8-9 (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, June 6, 2019 (1)
- ‘They’re lifesavers’ | Foster Village officially opens doors with ribbon-cutting ceremony, aims to provide support for children in foster care (1)
- Proposed Livingston Parish sewer ordinance gets slow start in committee (1)
- Livingston Parish News claims 24 national awards, including 2nd in General Excellence (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, June 13, 2019 (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
14-year-old Denham Springs student dies in ATV accident over weekend, friends open GoFundMe for funeral expenses
- Staff report
- Updated
A son of Denham Springs was taken too soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.