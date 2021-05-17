Kevin Sam Cuti, a native of Independence, Louisiana and resident of Denham Springs, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge at age 47. Kevin was a loving Daddy, brother, son, uncle and friend. Kevin loved to go fishing and spending time with his family. Kevin was born a twin to his brother and inseparable best friend, Keith Cuti. If you ran into Kevin, you ran into Keith. He will surely be missed and forever loved by many. He is resting in the arms of Jesus and I’m sure he and Keith are casting a line in Heaven. Kevin was survived by his daughters, Kristin Cuti, Destiny Landry, Ashley Jimenez, and Maci Cuti; his sons, Tristin Johnson, Brett Cuti, Kolby Cuti, Kori Cuti and Kaleb Cuti; his fiance, Madison Gilcrease. Kevin has two brothers, Khristopher Cuti, Sr., and wife Shannon, and Kelly Cuti and wife Amie. Kevin has three sisters Khrystal Cuti, Melissa Trout and husband Chad, and Vicki Lynn Cuti and husband Joe. Kevin has 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Faye Sharpe Cuti, his father Vick Cuti, twin brother Keith Cuti and sister Marsha Allen. Arrangements will be held in Independence at Durbin Cemetery, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. Durbin Cemetery is located at 54230 West Durbin Road, Independence, LA, 70443.
Most Popular
Articles
- Person comes forward in deadly hit-and-run investigation; victim identified
- Class of 2021 walks across the stage during Denham Springs High graduation ceremony
- Authorities investigating homicide after body found at local motel
- Walker High seniors finish high school journey with graduation ceremony
- Lawyer for Dennis Perkins asks judge for separate trial from wife
- Live Oak High celebrates Class of 2021 with outdoor ceremony
- Walker Police Department swears in first African American female officer
- Weyerhaeuser Company to make $157 million capital investment in Holden facility
- BASEBALL | Rosepine edges Doyle for Class 2A championship, 1-0
- Alleged killer of Elvis Presley tribute artist confirmed to be victim’s stepson, authorities say
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Denham Springs High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- Live Oak High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- Walker High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- French Settlement High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- Springfield High Class of 2021 | Photo Gallery
- BASEBALL | Walker vs. West Monroe | Photo Gallery
- BASEBALL | Doyle vs. Rosepine | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High seniors take walk through elementary school | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs High hosts East Ascension in spring game | Photo Gallery
- Crowds hit Antique Village for return of Spring Fest | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Kevin Sam Cuti (3)
- SOFTBALL | Bailey strikes out 12 in one-hitter, hits home run in win over West Ouachita (2)
- BASEBALL | No. 30 Ouachita Parish rallies in seventh to stun No. 3 Live Oak, 7-5 (1)
- Louisiana House votes to remove need for permit, training to carry a concealed firearm (1)
- SOFTBALL | French Settlement put together team effort this season to reach state tournament (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(3) comments
This is Shannon, I apologised for the typo where it says that "Keith has 13 grandchildren" its supposed to say "kevin has 13 grandchildren". Sorry about that
hey Shannon , you also forgot to add Madison Gilcrease (his live in gf of 12yrs) she is the mother of his last 4 babies and loved Kevin dearly. ❤️
Oh no! I cant believe I did that! I just wrote them an email for the things that need to be fixed. Thank you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.