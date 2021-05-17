Kevin Sam Cuti

Kevin Sam Cuti

Kevin Sam Cuti, a native of Independence, Louisiana and resident of Denham Springs, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge at age 47. Kevin was a loving Daddy, brother, son, uncle and friend. Kevin loved to go fishing and spending time with his family. Kevin was born a twin to his brother and inseparable best friend, Keith Cuti. If you ran into Kevin, you ran into Keith. He will surely be missed and forever loved by many. He is resting in the arms of Jesus and I’m sure he and Keith are casting a line in Heaven. Kevin was survived by his daughters, Kristin Cuti, Destiny Landry, Ashley Jimenez, and Maci Cuti; his sons, Tristin Johnson, Brett Cuti, Kolby Cuti, Kori Cuti and Kaleb Cuti; his fiance, Madison Gilcrease. Kevin has two brothers, Khristopher Cuti, Sr., and wife Shannon, and Kelly Cuti and wife Amie. Kevin has three sisters Khrystal Cuti, Melissa Trout and husband Chad, and Vicki Lynn Cuti and husband Joe. Kevin has 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Faye Sharpe Cuti, his father Vick Cuti, twin brother Keith Cuti and sister Marsha Allen. Arrangements will be held in Independence at Durbin Cemetery, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. Durbin Cemetery is located at 54230 West Durbin Road, Independence, LA, 70443.

(3) comments

Southerncuti5712

This is Shannon, I apologised for the typo where it says that "Keith has 13 grandchildren" its supposed to say "kevin has 13 grandchildren". Sorry about that

Report Add Reply
andreamorales2020

hey Shannon , you also forgot to add Madison Gilcrease (his live in gf of 12yrs) she is the mother of his last 4 babies and loved Kevin dearly. ❤️

Report Add Reply
Southerncuti5712

Oh no! I cant believe I did that! I just wrote them an email for the things that need to be fixed. Thank you

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.