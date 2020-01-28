Kevin “Scott” Kirby, a native of Baker, Louisiana, and recent resident of Ellisville, Mississippi, passed on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 50. Survived by his wife Dena Staples Kirby, mother Carolyn Kirby, daughter Kirsten Kirby and four grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Hadley and River Kate. Preceded in death by father John W. Kirby and sister Melony Kirby Shows. A loving, dedicated husband, friend and Paw paw, Scott will be missed. Arrangements handled by Seale Funeral Home. Please share your condolences www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish bus driver resigns after leaving elementary student on bus
- Livingston Parish Public Schools system announces Student of the Year winners
- Two arrested in connection with armed robbery of local convenience store, Sheriff's Office says
- ‘We’re excited’ | Bethany Church set to open new Denham Springs campus Jan. 26
- Parish Council asks East Baton Rouge Council not to give Livingston Parish development tax exemption
- 200 pounds of rainbow trout stocked in Sidney Hutchinson Park as part of Wildlife and Fisheries’ ‘Get Out and Fish’ program
- Movie Tavern to host ‘2020 Best Picture Festival’ in celebration of Academy Awards
- School Board votes Cecil Harris to fill vacant District 5 seat, promotes four to new positions
- Come hungry: Organizers set for Watson's 10th Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cook-off
- Denham Springs Elementary names Natalie Robertson Student of the Year
Images
Videos
Commented
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Lady Eagles get into gear in the second quarter to register win at Istrouma (2)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - January 23, 2020! (1)
- Parish Council asks East Baton Rouge Council not to give Livingston Parish development tax exemption (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: I don’t care who you are - this was special (1)
- Planning to use fireworks for New Year's? Pyrotechnics banned in Denham Springs, Walker but allowed in unincorporated Livingston Parish (1)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Pierre scores 30 points to help Live Oak hand Lakeshore its first in-state loss (1)
- Tensions rise as parish council discusses grant application scoring; Talbert suggests council establish committee (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Denham Springs High's Kate Thompson (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29Free
-
Jan 29Free
-
Jan 30
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.