Kimberly E. Black Graves, a resident of Walker, Louisiana, age 38, an avid fisher with a great sense of humor, passed away Aug. 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Katie L. Wunstel; son, Brandon Graves; parents, Michael W. Black and Therese A. Black; brother, Michael P. Black; sisters, Dawn M. Black Lipscomb, and Christine S. Black; granddaughter, Haisley A. Weber; aunts, Lori Black, Deborah Gomez and husband John, Sharon Deason, Shirley Blank; uncles, Carey J. Blank, Phillip J. Blank and wife Terry; niece Kylii R. Black; nephew, Hunter D. Lipscomb, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul L. Black & Betty Malbreaugh, as well as Carey T. Blank & Gertrude R. Blank. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Chapel of God, 30100 Mayer St., Walker, LA, 70785, from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. conducted by Pastor Paul Toups. Burial will follow at House of Prayer Holiness Church, 36253 Weiss Rd., Walker, LA. Pallbearers will be Kevin Gomez, Paul Seals, Jimmy Graves, Jacob Graves, Eric Boswell, and Bobby Pace. The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, doctors, and other staff at Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
