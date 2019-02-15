Lamar Noble “L.N.” Coxe, Jr., a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1936 in Corbin, La. He graduated from Walker High School in 1953, where he was class valedictorian and learned to play and love the game of basketball. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University, where he excelled in ROTC. Upon graduation, L.N. spent his career as a co-owner and officer in his family’s businesses, including Coxe Construction, Builder’s Center Inc., and Gateway Properties, Inc. He also enjoyed a rewarding career in the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Faithful and generous, he was dedicated in service to his community as a longtime and devoted member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and the Cortana Kiwanis Club. He was a leader in the Walk to Emmaus ministry, a member of the Baton Rouge Inter-Civic Council and served on a number of community boards and committees. L.N. never met a stranger and will be remembered as a fiercely loyal friend to so many people throughout his life. L.N. is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patsy Bankhead Coxe; brother, William Coxe; his children, Sherri Schiro, Glenda Dorroh (husband Charles Dorroh), Carey Coxe (wife Elizabeth Cane Coxe); stepsons, Stanley Routh (wife Julie Routh), Craig Routh (wife Leslie Routh); grandchildren, Angela Laborde (husband Nicholas Laborde), Anthony, Richard and Stephanie Schiro, Christopher and Caroline Dorroh, Nicholas and Lily Coxe, Janee’ Steele (husband Jordon Steele), Emily Blain (husband Michael Blain), Katie Routh, and Brandon and Andrew Routh; great-grandchildren, Barrett, Reese, Ellie, Brooks, Josephine and Sebastian. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lamar Noble Coxe Sr., and mother, Bernice “Bunchie” Coxe. Family visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816, on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Public visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, 12:00 until services at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven.Pallbearers are Anthony and Richard Schiro, Charles and Christopher Dorroh, Nicholas Coxe, Brandon and Andrew Routh and Nicholas Laborde. Honorary Pallbearers are William Coxe, Frank Sweeney, Dr. Jim Soileu, Dr. Ross Denicola, Hal Ginn and Dale Gaudet. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital for their care, friends and members of Cortana Kiwanis and ministers and members of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, and First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs for their prayers and visits. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.