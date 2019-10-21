Larry D. Harris, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Larry retired from Eatel Communications in Gonzales after many years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether on a tractor, on a deer stand, or in a boat. He loved to be outside. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Hebron Baptist Church, Sunday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Mike Smith. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Grace Cooper Harris; children and their spouses, Kelly and Patrick Wolfe, Clint and Carla Harris, and Justin and Michelle Harris; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Alexis, Patrick, Gabbi, Amber, and Caroline; six great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Billy Henderson; brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Margaret Harris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by three grandsons, Cody Senez, Aaron Harris, and Brice Harris; parents, Carl and Stella Harris; and brother, Raymond Harris. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in honor of Larry. Please share your condolences with our online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
