Our beautiful angel, Latricia Kay Delaville, gained her wings on Jan. 27, 2020. She was born March 10, 1977. Latricia is survived by husband Tracy Delaville, a son Blayze, a daughter KayLynn, her dad Joe, her brother Robert Killcrease, sister Michelle, five nieces, and three nephews. Latricia was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Miller, father James Killcrease, grandfather Earl Miller, her aunt Sharon, and two cousins Scoey and Jason. Latricia will be truly missed.

