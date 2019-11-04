Laura Chambers Von See, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at her home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the age of 91. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday will resume at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by son, Bennie Chambers; daughter, Emily Dawsey; four grandchildren, LeAnna Torres and husband Matt, Angela Russell and husband John, Lance Dawsey and wife Dawn, and Terry Dawsey and wife Candy; ten great- grandchildren, Katherine, Ben, Nate, Patrick, William, Tyler, Eli, Gage, Alex, and Ashleigh; special niece, Pat Street; brother, Royce Devall; and two sisters, Hazel Babin and Eula Street. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Devall; husband William Lee Chambers; husband, John Von See; son-in-law, Ed Dawsey; three brothers, J.B. Devall, Jerry Devall, and Donald Devall; and sister, Evelyn Travis. She loved to work in her garden tending to her flowers. The family requests that friends and family wear her favorite color red. The family would like to extend a special thank you Mrs. Ruby Coyle for daily coffee visits and her caregiver Patti DeSoto. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

