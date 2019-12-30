“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith,” 2 Timothy 4:7. A beloved wife, mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, and friend, Laurel Cox Longmire was born Dec. 29, 1975, and began her blessed eternal life Dec. 18, 2019. She was 43 years old. She lost her battle with cancer at OLOL Hospital in the loving care of her husband, children, mother, and close friends. Laurel is survived by her husband of 20 years, Bobby Longmire; her two children Airelle Longmire and Logan Longmire; her mother Betty Cox; her mother-in-law Brenda Reid, her brother and his wife Glen and Donyelle Cox; her sister-in-law and her husband Angela and K.J. Macaluso, and numerous nieces and nephews, most of whom are related by love. She is preceded in death by the one person who considered her the apple of his eye, her wonderful father, Jim Cox. Most important to Laurel was her family. She enjoyed taking care of her husband Bobby, cooking for everyone, LSU games, and having fun with friends. However, her greatest love was watching her children from afar as they developed into wonderful, young adults. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her genuine love for everyone, of course her cooking, and Lord knows, her craziness. She was truly one of a kind, and this world will never be the same without her. Thank you to all the staff on the 5th Floor at OLOL Hospital for taking such great care of Laurel. A very special thank you to Dr. LaVie and his nurse Ms. Gwendolyn for all the love and compassion y’all showed her during her illness. May God bless each of you. Services for Laurel will be held Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church located in Clinton, Louisiana, at 11 a.m. If you’ve ever met Laurel, we would love for each of you to join us as we celebrate her beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Society or St. Jude.
