Laurie E. Wilson, 63, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019. She was legally blind so she didn’t work. Her favorite things to do included winning radio contests, listening to music, attending concerts, and talking on the phone. She is survived by her daughters, Heather Martin (Garrett) and Ashley Wilson; a sister, Patrice Lang (Robert); grandchildren, Alexis and Kobe Delaughter; special friends, Steve Griggs, Alma Lawson, Claudia Penny, and Violet “Cookie” Wesley; as well as numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Champagne (Lee); father, David D. Wilson, Sr.; and a brother David Wilson, Jr. No funeral services will be held.

