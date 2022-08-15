Laurie Warren Perkins

Laurie Warren Perkins

Laurie Warren Perkins, 60, of Walker, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Baton Rouge. Laurie was born March 5, 1962, to parents Walter and Caroline. Laurie lived life to the fullest and never hesitated to help someone in need. She loved to cook and host, where everyone felt welcome in her home and never left hungry. Laurie’s love for her family and friends will be truly missed. She is at peace and will forever be in the hearts of those she touched. Laurie is survived by her husband Danny Perkins, her son Michael (Autumn) Miller, daughter Shaina (Josh) Cox, her 6 grandchildren Sailor Miller, Greyson Miller, Henry Miller, Lively Miller, Marley Cox, Josiah Cox, her mother Caroline B. Warren and her siblings Rusty (Kay) Warren, Ann Landry, Jerry Warren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter (Jr.) Warren, her maternal grandparents RJ and Ruth Badeaux, and her paternal grandparents Walter and Lilly Warren. A celebration of life will be held at Redeemer Baptist Church located at 14181 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Saturday, August 20, 2022, beginning at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeemer Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

