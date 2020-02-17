Lee Nelson McLin

Lee Nelson McLin

Mr. Lee Nelson McLin, 92, of Cartersville, GA, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020. Lee was born on March 12, 1927 in Livingston, LA, to the late Mr. John McLin and Mrs. Ellen Martin McLin. Lee was born in a small farming community in Louisiana. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II which sparked his interest in mechanical engineering. Afterwards, Lee pursued a career in engineering resulting in him traveling the world for work including North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East for Morrison Knudsen Engineering Company. He met the love of his life, Armida Modenessi in San Francisco, CA, in the late 1960s and soon after wed. Lee was an avid gardener and continued his love of travel well into retirement, visiting family and friends in California. He was also very active in the Morrison Knudsen Retirement Group. Lee's sense of humor and generous personality will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Armida McLin; his parents; brothers, Charles McLin and Louis McLin; sisters, Eva McLin, Lula McLin, Katy McLin, Olive McLin Underwood, Lela McLin and Geraldine McLin Clark. He is survived by his children, daughter, Monica McLin, and son, John (Katrina) McLin. A Graveside Service for Mr. McLin will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at twelve o'clock in the afternoon. The family will receive friends at Owen Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from ten o'clock in the morning until eleven thirty. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA is honored to serve the family in this difficult time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.