Lena Mae Morgan passed away on Jan. 28, 2020. She was 93 years old. She was preceded in death by father, Tom Lampaisi; mother, Phillipine Lampaisi; brother, Frank Lampaisi; her husband, Leroy Morgan; her son, Leroy Morgan, Jr.; and her son-in-law, David Graham. She is survived by daughter, Rose Dillon and son-in-law Pete Dillon; daughter, Dianne Graham (David Graham); her caregiver and sidekick, granddaughter Angela Bosarge and her husband, Kevin Bosarge; granddaughter, Aleshia (Candy) Roberts (Rick Roberts); granddaughter, Pat Fore (John Fore); granddaughter, Shannon Woods Sprunk (Danny Sprunk); granddaughter, Michelle Thurman; and grandson, Bubbie Ballard (Dora Ballard). She had six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She loved caring for the sick and had a warm compassionate heart. She was a softy, and the highlight of her day was going for ice cream or coffee with her grandkids. Pallbearers will be Kevin Bosarge, Seth Bosarge, Wesley Clarkson, Daniel Boeke, Pete Dillon, and Bubbie Ballard. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Roberts, Micah Bosarge, and Braxton Bosarge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.