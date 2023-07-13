LeVern Martin Facundus, 80 years old, gained her wings on July 2, 2023. She was a resident of Argyle, Texas, but lived the majority of her life in Denham Springs, Louisiana. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a compassionate soul. Known for her generosity, she selflessly helped others as much as possible, leaving a lasting impact on everyone she knew. LeVern is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Donald Facundus; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and J.P. Bevering; granddaughters, Ema and Lola Djukic, grandson, Luka Djukic; sister, Linda Mincey; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Patsy Martin; brother-in-law, David Poirrier; sister-in-law, Becky Facundus; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Nina Lee Martin; sister, Frances Gayle; brother, Luther Martin Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Wilson and Leona Facundus; brother-in-law Charles Facundus; sister-in-law, Deborah Poirrier; nephews, Dwayne Tate and David J.Poirrier. LeVern attended Denham Springs High School and later pursued higher education at LSU. She began her career as a bookkeeper before following her passion as a seamstress. She was widely recognized for her intricate handiwork on wedding and bridesmaids' dresses. LeVern was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Denham Springs, Louisiana. She found solace and strength in her faith. In her free time, she loved to read. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, cherishing every moment together. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her love, generosity, and unwavering dedication to her family will forever be cherished and remembered. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Friday, July 21, at Hebron Baptist Church from 6-8:30 p.m. Hebron Baptist Church is located at 24063 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA 70726.
