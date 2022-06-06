Lois Etta Starkey

Lois Etta (Zeigler) Starkey passed peacefully into the arms of her lord and savior, Jesus, on June 4th, 2022. She was born February 20th, 1937, in Centerville, LA. “I love you” are the words she would say and when she did, you knew she truly did love you. She is preceded in death by her son, Don Elliott McCarrol; siblings, Lora Jo Zeigler Jones Swinney, Colbert “Junior” Zeigler, Earl Zeigler, Milford Zeigler, Joan Zeigler Palmer and Russell Rene “Zeig” Zeigler; her father, Colbert Zeigler; mother, Susie Lillie Hutchinson Zeigler Thompson; and stepfather, Jeff Thompson. She leaves behind the one person who calls her Honey, her husband of 29 years, Dorian K. Starkey; the children honored to call her Momma, Stephen (Tricia) McCarrol, Debra (Edmond) Arledge and Paul (Dana) McCarrol; her stepchildren, Sandra (Russ) Forshag, Joyce (Ronnie) Page and Cindy (Randall) Leblanc who she loved as her very own; 15 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and five step-great-great-grandchildren who called her MawMaw Loisy; her siblings Grace Zeigler Devall and James Zeigler who called her Sis; cherished nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Lois; and many friends who called her Miss Lois. Lois Etta was the 4th of nine children born to Colbert and Susie Zeigler. She was one of them “fightin’ Zeiglers” who could do anything. Her Mom told them that if anybody else could do something, they could, too. She could take a washer apart and put it back together. She made the best biscuits and dressing you ever ate. She could hang wallpaper and sew beautifully. She even tried her hand at taxidermy once. When she was about 40, she went to nursing school and nursed until she retired. For many years, she taught Sunday school at Springville Baptist Church. In her 60s, she opened a drapery business, Custom Z Draperies, with her niece, Rene Newsom. She was always a generous person, if you came to her house and commented on how pretty something was, she was likely going to give it to you. She will definitely leave a void in our lives but we all know that where she is, Jesus is hugging her and saying “I love you.” The family would like to give special thanks to the Carpenter House, for all of their loving care. A graveside service will be held at 25153 Zeigler Cemetery Road Livingston, LA 70754 on Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 am. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services 225-644-9683.
