Lola Mae Albritton Holleman, a native of Bazette, Texas, and resident of Denham Springs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Clifford Donley Holleman; her parents, two sisters and one brother. Survived to cherish her memory are her three children, Jan Holleman Howze and husband James, Joan Holleman Goings and husband Arbie, and Billy and Rhonda Holleman. She is also survived by her five grandsons, Steven Howze and wife Chrissy, Tams Jason Mullins and wife Lori, Paul Goings and wife Tabitha, Brandon Holleman and Brad Holleman and wife Shasta. Lola was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Anna Gayle Howze, Tams Geoffrey Mullins, Ashton Johnli Holleman, Emma Kay Holleman, Cade Donley Holleman and Ava Grace Holleman. Private family services were held in Baton Rouge and she was laid to rest next to her husband in Prairie Point Cemetery in Bazette. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the loving care provided by the staff and management of La Plantation Retirement Community. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
