“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7). Loretta “Joyce” Greer of Denham Springs passed away in the presence of family at Our Lady of the Lake Baton Rouge on July 28, 2019. She was born on Dec. 15, 1938. Joyce was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who loved the Lord and her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy M Taylor Sr.; son, Billy “Bo” Taylor Jr.; grandson, Daniel Moran; sisters, Virginia Thibodeaux and Helen Bullet; and brother, Buddy Cranford. She is survived by her three daughters, Toni Moran (Dennis), Brenda Taylor, and Wanda Taylor; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Faith Crossings Methodist Church in Walker from 10 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m. Graveside service and burial will follow at Live Oak Methodist Church in Watson. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

