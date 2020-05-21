Lottie Christine Mitchell Martin

Lottie Christine Mitchell Martin of Denham Springs went to her eternal home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was 88 years old. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking Sunday dinner for her entire family. She was known for her chocolate pies, pecan pies and prune cakes at all family gatherings. She is survived by two sons, Walter and wife Carol of Denham Springs, Ken and wife Rita of Central; three daughters, Sandra Hutto and husband Roger of Denham Springs, Patricia Reed and husband John of Selma AL., Karen Borne and husband Allen of Denham Springs; 11 grandchildren, Chris Reed, Tina Graham, Keith Martin, Angie Stafford, Stacey Thibodeaux, Dale and Stephen Martin, Brandon Hutto, Kimberly Green, Brittany Borne, Heather Letourneau; 22 great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister Juanita Rawls of Demopolis, AL; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mitchel of Selma, AL; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth, two infant sons and one infant daughter; her parents, Beatrice and Ernest Mitchell, five sisters and three brothers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Autism Society of Greater Baton Rouge Inc., P.O. Box 14587 Baton Rouge, LA 70898, In honor of her great grandson who has Autism. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

