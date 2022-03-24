Lou Nell Courville

Ms. Lou Nell Courville, of Livingston, Louisiana, died at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on March 21, 2022, at the age of 70. She was a 1969 graduate of Walker High School. She is survived by her children, Toni Avara and husband Charles Avara and Benjamin Ballard and wife Dana Ballard; as well as five granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and two great-grandsons. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation at Unity Prayer Center 28145 S. Frost Rd., Livingston, LA, 70754, on Friday, March 25, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by burial in Felder's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

