Loyd “Bo” Dale Fletcher, 50, of Maurepas, LA, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Bo loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a die-hard Tigers fan, loved to be on the water, and enjoyed building anything he could. He recently retired from the NASCAR Truck Series and was a member of multiple Championship NASCAR race teams. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. There will be a memorial visitation at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Monday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Lana Lane Fletcher; children, Katherine Dale Fletcher, Christopher Cantrell, and Joseph Cantrell; mother, Elaine Fletcher; sisters, René Fletcher and Michelle Fletcher; brother, Greg Hill; as well as many other family, race families and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Loyd “Dale” Fletcher, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Pearlie E. and Lillie Graham Fletcher; and maternal grandparents, A.G. and Della Cook. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

