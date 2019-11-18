Lucille Grace Burlingame Bryant, 83, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Lucille was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Charles Ray Smith. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jared and Mark Andrews, Jerry Gill Jr., Kerry Gill, Kelvin and Elton Cockerham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sean and Austin Todd, and Christian Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Willie Bryant; children and their spouses, Donna and Kenneth Whitten, Karen Farrell, Thomas and Sheila Cockerham; step-children and their spouses, Teresa and Matt Bercegeay, Debra Bryant, Wendy Bryant, and William III and Kim Bryant; her “non-biological” children, Dale and Bill Wilson; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Larecy Burlingame; and sister, Vera Cockerham. Lucille asked that her church family at Carroll Baptist Church and the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice be thanked for their care during this difficult time. But her true gratitude is for her loving husband, Willie for being her strength and support throughout their life together. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Winning $50,000 POWERBALL ticket purchased in Livingston Parish has 5 days left to claim
- State Police confirm fatal accident on Walker North Road, near Levi Milton Elementary
- School System fires Doyle High, Walker Freshman High choir instructor after information surfaces of past misconduct
- Husband and wife charged with manslaughter after driving over man, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says
- Unrestrained Texas driver dies in two-car crash in Walker
- BASEBALL | Albany graduate Woods steps down as baseball coach; Pittman returning to coach Hornets
- Cynthia Perkins faces two judges on first day of hearings, one closed to public
- Denham Springs construction report shows new buildings on the rise
- School system announces incentive program has increased teacher consistency, saved money
- Parish Council tells developer traffic improvements must be made before final occupancy permits delivered
Images
Videos
Commented
- ‘A monstrous act’ | Sheriff Jason Ard responds to criticism against office’s handling of former lieutenant at center of criminal case against children (4)
- Jason Ard talks Perkins trial, rumors with the Livingston Parish News (4)
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges (3)
- RESCHEDULED | I-12 lanes between Albany and Livingston to be closed, nightly Monday through Thursday (1)
- Former school teacher arrested for first-degree rape, child pornography makes first court appearance; husband to follow Wednesday (1)
- Police union posts billboard in Denham Springs depicting officer pay stub; offers no context (1)
- What is a Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan and why is it important? (1)
- Cynthia, Dennis Perkins taking different paths through court (1)
- Winning $50,000 POWERBALL ticket purchased in Livingston Parish has 5 days left to claim (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard talks Perkins' arrest, rumors surrounding (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20Free
-
Nov 20Free
- Updated
Lucille Grace Burlingame Bryant, 83, passed away Sunday, Nov. …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.