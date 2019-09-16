Lydia Rae “Coonie” Marcantel Kane passed peacefully in her home in Port Vincent, Louisiana, surrounded by her family on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Lydia is survived by her husband, Timothy; her brother, Alvin and Marie Wroten; two daughters, Sheila Rae Steen and fiancé John Bencaz, Jamie Michelle and Ray Perck; four grandchildren, Andrew and Nealon Bucher; and Justin and Christopher Sunde; two great-grandchildren, Blake Able and Nealon Blake Bucher Jr; as well as extended family. Family and friends are invited to visitation from 2 p.m. until the service begins at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, from the chapel of McLin & Manley Funeral Home, located at 29419 Walker South Road, Walker, Louisiana, 70785. Rev. Arthur Ebey Sr. will perform the services. All are welcome to come and celebrate Lydia’s vibrant life. She was loved by everyone that knew her. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE | I-12 crash victim identified as Hammond woman
- I-12 accident, fatality block westbound lane near EBR line
- Vehicle fire forces shutdown of 1-12 westbound near Springfield exit, State Police say
- Taylor Media reimbursement practice standard, cleared to work with school board; will face campaign finance on sole proprietorship
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value
- Waffle House coming to Watson; commercial sign goes up next to old Story's location
- Commercial construction busy in Denham Springs, report says
- Buddy Ellis, Dunn Road work to begin in coming weeks; Forrest Delatte moved to the spring
- ‘It’s like Soul Train’ | Slingin’ Iron CrossFit opens doors to special needs community for free workouts
- 18-wheeler crossed I-12 median before fatal collision, State Police say
Images
Videos
Commented
- Denham Springs, Gravity Drainage District 1 team up to provide survey on resident's drainage concerns (2)
- UPDATE | Witnesses say victim not armed; jury convicts man in slaying (1)
- Denham Springs Police Department identifies man suspected of defrauding victim suffering from Alzheimer's (1)
- ‘This is more of our district message’ | School system officially reveals new mantra of ‘Livingston M.A.D.E.’ (1)
- Walker City Council condemns house, ends year-long process (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard re-elected after opponent disqualified (1)
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value (1)
- BREAKING | Councilman proposes ordinance to adopt original 'Envision Livingston' Master Plan (1)
- Parish records show scattered time line for Premier Concrete permitting process (1)
- ‘I’m speechless’ | American Idol winner Laine Hardy inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17Free
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17Free
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17Free
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.