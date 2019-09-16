Lydia Rae “Coonie” Marcantel Kane passed peacefully in her home in Port Vincent, Louisiana, surrounded by her family on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Lydia is survived by her husband, Timothy; her brother, Alvin and Marie Wroten; two daughters, Sheila Rae Steen and fiancé John Bencaz, Jamie Michelle and Ray Perck; four grandchildren, Andrew and Nealon Bucher; and Justin and Christopher Sunde; two great-grandchildren, Blake Able and Nealon Blake Bucher Jr; as well as extended family. Family and friends are invited to visitation from 2 p.m. until the service begins at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, from the chapel of McLin & Manley Funeral Home, located at 29419 Walker South Road, Walker, Louisiana, 70785. Rev. Arthur Ebey Sr. will perform the services. All are welcome to come and celebrate Lydia’s vibrant life. She was loved by everyone that knew her. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

