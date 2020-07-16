Lynne “NaNa” Achord Millet walked into the arms of King Jesus on July 13, 2020. She was surrounded by her family, leaving behind her husband of 41 years, Ricky Millet, and the struggles of ALS. Her father and mother, Lannie J Achord and Jean LeJune Achord, raised Lynne and her siblings to love God and love people. Ricky held her hand in marriage and throughout her life. Together they enjoyed God’s creation more than anything. Their days were spent together in the garden, attending church, or loving their children and grandchildren. She loved to cook, watch the weather roll in, and ring in the New Year. She lived to serve, be it a warm meal or a helping hand, she was there for everyone. Lynne’s legacy of service will live on with her family, friends and anyone who knew her. Her memory survives with her mother and father, husband, and the rest of her immediate family, her two sisters and two brothers and their spouses; Rebecca Achord Tergliafera and husband Gary (Turk), Vickie Achord, Lannie Achord III and Erin, and Jason Achord and Kathleen. Her children rise up and call her blessed. Her son Nathan Millet and his wife Cayla, their children Camdyn and Paisley as well as her daughter Ashley Millet Ivy and husband Joshua, and their children Caleb, Zachary, and Seth will continue to share the lessons learned, and love given by their Nana. Memorial gifts may be given to the ALS association via their website in lieu of flowers to help find a cure. The memorial service will be held Thursday, July 16, from 3-4 p.m. at Revival Temple in Walker, Louisiana, with a celebration of life to immediately follow. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
