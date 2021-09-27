Mack Arther Nevels, 71, resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. Mr. Nevels was born September 16, 1950, the son of the late Vernon Nevels and Onevia Morgan Nevels. He was a heavy equipment operator most of his life and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Raymond C. Nevels, and one niece Shelli Rae Brown. He is survived by three children, Cheri Fontenot, Adam Nevels, and Mark Nevels; one grandchild Kayla Fontenot; two brothers Vernon L. Nevels and Dan F. Nevels; three sisters Wilma J. Bickham, Bonnie Baeza, and Carol G. Felix. Visitation is Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, MS. Graveside Services will follow in Blalock Cemetery in Liberty, MS, officiated by Branch President Vernon L. Nevels.
