Madeline Weber Simoneaux passed on March 27, 2020. Madeline was born on Jan. 30, 1949. Preceded in death by late husband Milton Simoneaux, and both parents, Lucien Weber, Sr. and Rena St. Pierre Weber. She is survived by her sister, Vivian Delhommer of Avondale; brother and sister-in-law, Lucien Weber, Jr. and Tammy H. Weber of Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on June 27, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan beginning at 9 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. and then she will be laid to rest with her parents, Lucien Weber, Sr. and Rena St. Pierre Weber. May she rest in peace. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.