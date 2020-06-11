Madeline Weber Simoneaux passed on March 27, 2020. Madeline was born on Jan. 30, 1949. Preceded in death by late husband Milton Simoneaux, and both parents, Lucien Weber, Sr. and Rena St. Pierre Weber. She is survived by her sister, Vivian Delhommer of Avondale; brother and sister-in-law, Lucien Weber, Jr. and Tammy H. Weber of Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on June 27, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan beginning at 9 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. and then she will be laid to rest with her parents, Lucien Weber, Sr. and Rena St. Pierre Weber. May she rest in peace. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
