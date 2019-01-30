Margarette Craig passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 27, 2019, in Pine Grove, LA. She was born to Luther White Sr. and Leoma Johnson on Nov. 11, 1932. She retired from the Golden Age Nursing Home after 30 years of dedicated service. Margarette is preceded in death by James Robert Craig Sr., her loving husband of 53 years; her brother, Huey White; her son, James Craig; her daughter, Teresa Beckendorf; and two grandchildren, Tracy and Joseph. She is survived by her brothers, Odis White, Vernon White and Luther White; her sisters, Opal Tyler and Leoma Davies; her children, Billy Craig, Luther Craig, David Craig, Richard Craig, Roger Craig, Shirley Palazzo, and Rebecca Craig; 26 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Shawn Craig, Richard Craig Jr., Christopher Craig, Joseph White, Joshua Robertson and Dale Peeples. Viewing will be from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Christian Center Church in Denham Springs. Funeral services will be held at Christian Center Church from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31. Margarette will be buried at Vickers Cemetery in Walker, LA. Margarette will be dearly missed by all her many friends and family.

