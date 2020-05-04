Marian Eschete died peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Harvest Manor Nursing Home at the age of 85. A private ceremony will be done by Father Robert Rogers at Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue, Louisiana. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Ordoyne and husband Jamie; sister, Betty Parr; and brother, Everett Cedotal; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh "Junior" Eschete, Sr.; son, Danny; and daughter, Cindy; brothers, Raymond and Allen Jr.; sister, Virginia Keller; parents, Allen Sr. and Emelda Simoneaux Cedotal; and mother-in-law, Lena Rogers Eschete. Marian graduated from Covington High School in 1952. She worked at Sears Catalog, Town and Country Real Estate, and Caro’s Cake Shop before opening a snowball stand in Southland Mall around 1990. She was also a member of the Chauvin Lions Club for years. Marian enjoyed Bingo, Video Poker, planting flowers, and fishing. She lived on Bayou Blue for over 60 years where she was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She moved from Houma to Denham Springs in 2014, was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she had gone weekly to Mass and The Rosary. We would like to thank LifeSource Hospice for her final days of care. A special thanks to her regular Nurses and CNA's who took care of her at Harvest Manor. Shaquaria, Tyra, Lisa, Allison, Amiracle, Dorine, Gabby, Eloise, Tina, Alyssa, Victoria, Tammy and Ashley plus the staff at Harvest Manor in Denham Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs in her name.
