Marie Stafford, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the age of 82. She was a resident of Walker, Louisiana. She retired after serving as secretary at Walker Baptist Church. She is survived by Wayne A. Stafford, her loving and faithful husband of 57 years; daughter, Belinda Watson (John), and sons, Todd Stafford (Kellie), and Jared Stafford (Melissa); grandchildren, Katie Hicks (Brandon), Kelsie Hazel (Landon), Sam Stafford, Alexis Stafford, Janie Stafford and Ashlynn Stafford; great-granddaughter Rosemary Aline Hicks; sisters, Carolyn Madge Cotton and Billie Jo Estess; sisters-in-law Marlene Milton and Andrea Stafford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Bertic Milton; brother, George Milton; sisters, Nelda Jean Graham, Carol Hooper, Linda Williams; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Adolphus and Aline Stafford; and brother-in-law, Lynwood Safford. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank Golden Age Nursing Home and Life Source Hospice for their care.

