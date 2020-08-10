Marilyn Slaughter Fayard
Marilyn Slaughter Fayard, age 76, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Holden, LA. Marilyn enjoyed the outdoors and could be found fishing or working in her garden. She absolutely adored her family and loved to cook for them and go on family vacations. Marilyn was a wonderful mother and loving grandmother who will be forever missed. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Stacy Fayard Edwards (Michael); sisters, Marlene Thompson, Carolyn Fontenot; brothers, Gary Slaughter, Larry Hoyt; grandchildren, Blake Fayard, Mason Edwards, Mandon Edwards, Jenna Lineske; great-grandchild, Ryder Lineske; and daughter-in-law, Ladonna Fayard. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Robert Fayard; son, Christopher Fayard; brother, Tippy Slaughter; and parents, Clifford Slaughter and Lily May Buhler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Little River United Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

