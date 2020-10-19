Marlon Kearney Foster passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1944, in Killian, Louisiana. Kearney was a loving husband, married 55 years to the love of his life, best friend and he would argue, his better half, Paulette Hebert Foster. A protective and strong father to his three kids. A playful grandfather who loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids at the hunting camp riding the side by side. A giving fellow who never met a stranger and always made you feel special. Kearney helped so many in his career with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. He was well known and respected through all parishes. Kearney served 33 years with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office as Chief of Detectives and 2 years with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as Chief of Detectives. He was a resident of Springfield, Louisiana. Kearney is survived by his wife, Paulette Foster; children, Kearney Foster and his wife Crystal, Annette Alford and her husband Jack, and Aaron Foster and his wife Carrie; grandchildren, Hunter and Jessica Miller, Marlon Miller, Chelsie Alford, Zachary Alford, Jordan Foster and Kayla Hano, Mary Blake and Jack Dantin, Morgan Brown, Mindy and Jeff Monistere, Ron Foster and Matthew Foster; great-grandchildren, Charleigh Monistere, Kearney Miller, Eli Dantin, Kylie Alford, Oakley Alford, Bentley Steele, Gavin Landry and Kynlea Hano; sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Foster Wild and her husband Lloyd; brother-in-law, Dennis Hebert and his wife Doylene; sisters-in-law, Marcy Cooper and her husband Tom, Carol Hebert and Ronnie Schillace, Andy Wheat and her husband Representative Bill Wheat, Nan Ourso and her husband Steve, Patricia Landaiche, and David Landaiche; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Best Hunting Buddy, Mike Kraft. He was preceded in death by his parents Carew and Trilby Foster; brother, Carew Preston Foster Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Evelyn Hebert; brother-in-law, Philip Bougere; great-nieces, Brittany Landaiche and Abbey Hebert; and great-nephew, Briar Hatfield. A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
