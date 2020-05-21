Marquis Hutton III (Mark) passed away on May 9, 2020, at the age of 72. He was a resident of Watson. He is survived by his wife, Judy Hutton; five children, Daniel Hutton of Baton Rouge, Ethan Hutton of Watson, David Hutton of Royce City, Texas, Michael Hutton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Carrie Hutton of Mobile, Alabama. Mark had 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mark served in the National Guard and was also an avid NASCAR and Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marquis (Gene) and Emma Rebecca (Becky) Hutton; and his sister, Emma (Jean) Hutton Schenher. There will be a private family service on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

