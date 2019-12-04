Martha Louise Bankston Bonnett, 79, of Holden LA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 3:10 a.m. at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, LA. Martha was born Sept. 27, 1940, in Holden, LA, to David A. and Carrie Bourn Bankston. She was a loving Christian daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She married Larry Joseph Bonnett on July 10, 1958, in Baton Rouge, LA. She will be missed by all whose lives she has touched over the years. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston, LA, from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. It will resume on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m., officiated by Rev. James LeCrone of Decatur, IL. Burial will be at Lard Cemetery (Saint James Baptist Church) in Holden, LA. Surviving family, sons Larry D. Bonnett and wife Paula of Holden, LA, Daryn “Joey” Bonnett and wife Shirley of Saint Francisville, LA; brother, Harvey A. Bankston Sr. of Watson, LA; sisters, Hilda Gill of Holden, LA and Beverly Keen of Albany, LA; grandchildren, Priscilla and Phil Pinkston, Dawna and Jason Geeo, Derrick and Saranda Bonnett, Erica and Colby Clay, Donovan and Victoria Bonnett, Dylan and Martha Bonnett, Meagan Bonnett, Jordan and Laura Bonnett; step-grandchildren Brandon and Amber Smith and Danielle Morris; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; two infant sons; mother and father; one brother; and four sisters. Pallbearers will be Donovan Bonnett, Dylan Bonnett, Jordan Bonnett, Jim Pusateri, Colby Clay, Kenny Brewer, and honorary pallbearer Harry Young. The Bonnett family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice Center of Baton Rouge, LA for their kind words, and sincerity while caring for our mother. The help they provided mother while transitioning from this life to her Heavenly went beyond what words could express. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.