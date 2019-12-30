Martin “Jerry” Munn, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 77. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and spent much of his career as a business owner. Memorial visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, beginning at 12 p.m. Bro Jeff Manchester will conduct memorial services at 2 p.m. He is survived by his three daughters, Traci Wilson and husband John, Toni Britz and husband John, and Tara Corkern and husband Jamie, son, Ryan Munn; seven grandchildren, Courtney, Christa, MacKenzie, John Tyler, Paige, Cade, and Colbi; great-granddaughter, Kara; sister, Karen Smith and husband Gordon; brother-in-law, Gurdon Camus; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Jerome Munn and Bessie Watson Munn, and his sister, Jean Camus. Jerry obtained his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying for over thirty years, enjoyed woodworking and golfing. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police arrest impaired driver in fatal, head-on Livingston Parish crash
- Louisiana governor and state treasurer at odds over spending unclaimed money
- Livingston Parish Public Schools system names Principals, Teachers of the Year
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reminds that Dec. 31 is deadline for property tax payments
- Louisiana officials hope to improve coordination to ensure prisoners not held past their release dates
- Baton Rouge General Physicians wins ‘Christmas on the Dels’ door decorating contest
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Former Doyle High standout Underwood's dedication pays off with jersey retirement
- BASKETBALL | 'Long Live Cobi 10' Walker High's basketball team bands together this season in memory of former standout Jacobi Scott
- Albany Middle 4-H sets up ‘Blessing Box’ on campus
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Live Oak hopes to learn from last-second loss to Hammond
Images
Videos
Commented
- PODCAST | Brett Beard talks move to Denham Springs High School (10)
- Two big names make Denham Springs monthly construction list (2)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Pushing the question eventually delivers ‘new ideas’ (1)
- OPINION | Editorial: Tough decision for parish council rooted in surprising place (1)
- Hebert's Cajun Meats announces expansion to Walker South Road (1)
- SEVEN FEET? | Darlington Reservoir models big flood reductions, but timeline for approval still far (1)
- First United Methodist Church makes holiday wishes of 80 children come true (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Flowers delivers season-high 35 points to lead Live Oak past Donaldsonville (1)
- Louisiana governor and state treasurer at odds over spending unclaimed money (1)
- Fiery crash claims two lives on South River Road in Denham Springs early Sunday morning (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 1Free
-
Jan 1Free
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.