Martin “Jerry” Munn, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 77. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and spent much of his career as a business owner. Memorial visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, beginning at 12 p.m. Bro Jeff Manchester will conduct memorial services at 2 p.m. He is survived by his three daughters, Traci Wilson and husband John, Toni Britz and husband John, and Tara Corkern and husband Jamie, son, Ryan Munn; seven grandchildren, Courtney, Christa, MacKenzie, John Tyler, Paige, Cade, and Colbi; great-granddaughter, Kara; sister, Karen Smith and husband Gordon; brother-in-law, Gurdon Camus; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Jerome Munn and Bessie Watson Munn, and his sister, Jean Camus. Jerry obtained his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying for over thirty years, enjoyed woodworking and golfing. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

