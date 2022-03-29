Marvin Eccles, a loving husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, went to his eternal home on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was 89 years old. Marvin proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially the grandchildren. Marvin was a faithful member of Abundant Life Church for many years. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 68 years, Grace Eccles; two grandchildren, Joseph Eccles and wife Jennifer; Tiffany Eccles (Chris); five great-grandchildren, Zoey, Ayden, Jordan, Lily and Sophia Eccles; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Abundant Life Church, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 10:30 am until Celebration of Life Service at 12pm. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Ruby Eccles; brother, Merlin Eccles and son, Chester Marvin Eccles. Condolences may be offered at. www.sealefuneral.com.
