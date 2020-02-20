Mary Ann Delaroderie Rhodus passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 15, 2020, in Denham Springs, Louisiana, at the age of 71 after a long battle with Early Onset Alzheimers. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Eric Duane Rhodus Sr.; two children, Eric D. Rhodus Jr. and spouse Robyn T. Rhodus of Canton, Georgia, and Jennifer Delaroderie of Sacramento, California; three grandchildren, Hollie R. Brineman and spouse Matthew Jake Brineman, Haley E. Rhodus and Hayden E. Rhodus of Canton, Georgia. She is also survived by two siblings, A. G. Delaroderie Jr. and spouse Connie Delaroderie of Morehead City, North Carolina, and Marcia Delaroderie Molloy of New Orleans, Louisiana, along with nieces and nephews and other extended family. She is preceded in death by her brother John Causey Delaroderie, as well as her parents Aldrich Gabriel Delaroderie Sr. and Ruth Causey Delaroderie of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mary Ann Rhodus was born on March 1, 1948, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Aldrich and Ruth Delaroderie. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1966 and married her high school sweetheart, Eric Duane Rhodus, in August of the same year. She was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, and sister. Mary Ann worked for the State of Louisiana in various positions and also served in numerous positions/capacities in local McDonald’s restaurants for fifteen years. Her most important, impactful, and treasured positions were that of wife, mother, and grandmother. She was previously an active member at Stevendale Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. She professed her love for God openly and was able to find beauty in everything and everyone around her. Mary Ann is now at peace and enjoying the glorious beauty of Heaven with her Lord and savior. A memorial service will be held for Mary Ann Rhodus on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. immediately following a brief visitation which will begin at 12 p.m. The visitation and service will take place at McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Walker, Louisiana. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Mary Ann’s life. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the National Alzheimer's Association at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/#gf_2. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

