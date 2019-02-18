Mary Avis Booty Coats
Mary Avis Booty Coats

Mary Coats passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs at the age of 97. She was born in Tylertown, MS, on Nov. 5, 1921. Visitation will be held at Don Avenue Baptist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until religious services at 12 p.m. conducted by Bro. Tom Higginbotham and Bro. Tim Boswell. Burial will be at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Mary is survived by her children, Paulette and Wayne Carter, Obie. W and Martha Booty, Joanne and David Sherrod, Jean Burkes and partner Cassie Tourere; grandchildren Terry Carter, Tracey Carter, Lacy Smith, Lisa DiMaggio, Jeremy Sherrod, Ashley Sherrod and Joshua Burkes; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Wallace W. Booty; husband, Bob Coats; parents, Rodney and Hattie Holmes; grandson, Wally Booty; and sister, Arie Jenkins. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. She was a longtime member of Don Avenue Baptist Church in Denham Springs and was a lifelong Christian who never knew life without her Lord and Savior. Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of arrangements.

