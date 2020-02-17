Mary Cecile Kling, a resident of Denham Springs passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 64. Cecile was born on May 29, 1955, and retired from the State of Louisiana Department of Revenue. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home. Denham Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from 5-9 p.m. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. She is survived by her brothers, Lawrence "Butch" Kling and wife Lynn, David Kling and wife Mary; sisters, Linda Ware and husband Leo and Janet Kling. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Joachin and Eldora Kling. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the charity of your choice. The family also requests that you consider becoming an organ donor. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

