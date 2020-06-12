Mary “Libby” Elizabeth Mixon Guillot peacefully died at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on June 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA, at the age of 59. Mary was born on September 17, 1960, in Pascagoula, MS, to Catherine Mixon and Jerry Barber. Mary is survived by two daughters, Maxie Elizabeth Guillot and Jamie Denean Pierce. She is also survived by her grandsons Christopher William Rizzo, Jr., and Chance D'Angelo, and her granddaughters Paisley Elizabeth Guillot, Presley Deshae Henderson, Kirsten Elizabeth Rizzo, and Angelina Raegan Erinson. She is lastly survived by her two sisters Sharina Kirkland, Cynthia Mixon, and her brother Jack Mixon. Mary will always be remembered as a beautiful soul and will never be forgotten. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, from the chapel of McLin & Manley Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
