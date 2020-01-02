Mary Magdalene Martin was born to Fred and Mary Martin on July 7, 1937, in Greensburg, Louisiana. She departed this life on Dec. 27, 2019, at the Baton Rouge Health Care Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized while attending Jackson Chapel A.M.E. in Greensburg, Louisiana. She later moved to Baton Rouge and joined Greater New Galilee Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Mark A. Litt, Sr. She was active in Sunday School and was a faithful member even through failing health. Her favorite pastimes were mastering jigsaw, hide-a-word and crossword puzzles as well as cryptograms and playing board games with her family. She had a quick wit that challenged you to be alert. She loved to work in the kitchen making food that brought joy to others. While studying Early Education at Southern University, she cared for her mother when she got ill and was primarily responsible for the care of her father during the later years of his life. She worked at the Livingston Parish Council Aging in Denham Springs for many years. After moving to Baton Rouge, Louisiana she worked as a cook at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center until retirement. She leaves to cherish her memory: one child, Shelby M. Guidry (Eddie) of Zachary; a son-in-law, Terence Delaine, Sr. of Sulphur; four grandchildren, Alicia Guidry of Zachary, Michelle Guidry of Baton Rouge, Jasmine D. McClain (Jeremy) of Covington, and Terence Delaine, Jr. of Baton Rouge; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Kassidy McClain; three sisters, Catherine Martin, Ella Bogan, and Dimple Martin all of Baton Rouge; one sister-in-law, Ingrid Martin of Monument, Colorado, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred and Mary Edna Jackson Martin; a daughter, Janet M. Delaine; seven brothers, Willie Morgan, Clarence Martin, Sr., Charlie Martin, Alfred Martin, Leon Martin, Sr., Robert L. Martin and Joe L. Martin; and one sister, Myrtis Martin Dyer. Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens.

