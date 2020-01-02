Mary Magdalene Martin was born to Fred and Mary Martin on July 7, 1937, in Greensburg, Louisiana. She departed this life on Dec. 27, 2019, at the Baton Rouge Health Care Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized while attending Jackson Chapel A.M.E. in Greensburg, Louisiana. She later moved to Baton Rouge and joined Greater New Galilee Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Mark A. Litt, Sr. She was active in Sunday School and was a faithful member even through failing health. Her favorite pastimes were mastering jigsaw, hide-a-word and crossword puzzles as well as cryptograms and playing board games with her family. She had a quick wit that challenged you to be alert. She loved to work in the kitchen making food that brought joy to others. While studying Early Education at Southern University, she cared for her mother when she got ill and was primarily responsible for the care of her father during the later years of his life. She worked at the Livingston Parish Council Aging in Denham Springs for many years. After moving to Baton Rouge, Louisiana she worked as a cook at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center until retirement. She leaves to cherish her memory: one child, Shelby M. Guidry (Eddie) of Zachary; a son-in-law, Terence Delaine, Sr. of Sulphur; four grandchildren, Alicia Guidry of Zachary, Michelle Guidry of Baton Rouge, Jasmine D. McClain (Jeremy) of Covington, and Terence Delaine, Jr. of Baton Rouge; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Kassidy McClain; three sisters, Catherine Martin, Ella Bogan, and Dimple Martin all of Baton Rouge; one sister-in-law, Ingrid Martin of Monument, Colorado, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred and Mary Edna Jackson Martin; a daughter, Janet M. Delaine; seven brothers, Willie Morgan, Clarence Martin, Sr., Charlie Martin, Alfred Martin, Leon Martin, Sr., Robert L. Martin and Joe L. Martin; and one sister, Myrtis Martin Dyer. Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police arrest impaired driver in fatal, head-on Livingston Parish crash
- Woman dies in Walker trailer fire Sunday night
- 2019 TOP 10 NEWS STORIES | No. 5 - John Schneider loses studio, Baton Rouge businessman buys and leases back
- 4,400 pounds of rainbow trout to be stocked in ‘Get Out and Fish’ ponds across Louisiana
- Planning to use fireworks for New Year's? Pyrotechnics banned in Denham Springs, Walker but allowed in unincorporated Livingston Parish
- Impairment suspected in fatal New Year’s Day crash that claims the life of Walker man, State Police say
- Livingston Parish Public Schools system names Principals, Teachers of the Year
- 2019 TOP 10 NEWS STORIES | No. 8 - Denham Springs demolishes 'Wet' City Hall, purchases and remodels Capitol One
- FOOTBALL | 'The perfect storm' | Live Oak's Westmoreland embraces becoming head coach at his alma mater
- Baton Rouge General Physicians wins ‘Christmas on the Dels’ door decorating contest
Images
Videos
Commented
- PODCAST | Brett Beard talks move to Denham Springs High School (10)
- Two big names make Denham Springs monthly construction list (2)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Pushing the question eventually delivers ‘new ideas’ (1)
- OPINION | Editorial: Tough decision for parish council rooted in surprising place (1)
- Hebert's Cajun Meats announces expansion to Walker South Road (1)
- Report: Medicaid expansion has produced 'disastrous results' (1)
- SEVEN FEET? | Darlington Reservoir models big flood reductions, but timeline for approval still far (1)
- First United Methodist Church makes holiday wishes of 80 children come true (1)
- Planning to use fireworks for New Year's? Pyrotechnics banned in Denham Springs, Walker but allowed in unincorporated Livingston Parish (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Flowers delivers season-high 35 points to lead Live Oak past Donaldsonville (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 3Free
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6Free
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7Free
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.