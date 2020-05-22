Mary Miller, 84, a resident of Denham Springs, went home to be with the Lord at her home surrounded by family on Monday, May 18, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Donny Miller and Alan Miller; grandchildren, Ashleigh Holloway, and Faith and Paul Faciane; great-grandchildren, Emilea, Liam, Paul, Jeremy, Brandon and Mason; sister-in law, Mary Goynes; and nephews, Jason, Joel, Jordan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Miller; parents, Wilton and Laura Goynes; and her brother, Billy Goynes. Mary enjoyed gardening, spending time with her children, and was a very active member of her church. Due to the Covid-19 virus private service will be held. Please contact the family for service information. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

