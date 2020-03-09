Mary Rosalie “Rose” Gerek Pace, 72 died at her residence on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on Dec. 25,1947, in St. Mary City, MD. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert L. Pace Jr.; her three sons, Robert “Bobby” Pace III and Angela, Joseph “Jay” Pace and Shannon, Danial “Pete” Pace and Hope; her honorary daughter, Sherry Cooper Jones and Phillip; three brothers, Pat Gerek of Park Hall, MD, Rick Gerek and Joe Gerek both of St. Mary City, MD; nine grandchildren, Taylor Pace and Allen, Lee Chiasson, Chi Pace and Lacy, Caleb Pace, Kacey Pace Core and Justin, Brett Pace and Jessica, David Hayes and Brittney, Ryan Jones and Jessica Jones; and eight great-grandchildren, Hagen Lambert, Aaliyah Chiasson, Adaline Pace, Westin and Bristol Core, Rustin Pace, Alexis and Cassidy Hayes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril Joseph and Teresa Gertrude Hammett Gerek, brother Mike Gerek, and sister Betty Gerek Stewart. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She put everyone’s needs before her own and always welcomed family and friends into her home. She enjoyed making ceramics of all kinds and crocheting baby blankets. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. Fellowship to follow at Jerry Pace’s residence at 7597 Denham Drive, Denham Springs, LA. In lieu of flowers, please send a Memorial Contribution in her name to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105/ Memorial Giving. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

