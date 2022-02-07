Maxie Mae Fairburn McLin was reunited with the love of her life on January 25, 2022, at the age of 90. She was surrounded by her loving family. Maxie was born in Livingston, La., on January 3, 1932. She was the oldest grandchild of Will and Theresa Hughes. She went to Doyle High School, where she played basketball and in 1948, she became the 2nd Miss Livingston Parish. She met Lester Allen McLin Sr, and six months later they were married and spent 49 happy years together. She was very smart, strong, and beautiful. She was a very gifted seamstress, who made her own wedding gown and trousseau, as well as the wedding gowns of two of her daughters. She tailored many prom dresses for her daughters and was asked many times to construct clothing for others. She loved the outdoors, especially mowing her two-acre yard. She loved the LSU Tigers and enjoyed watching them play all sports. She loved going to her son’s ballgames, to cheer them on. She was happiest when her house was full of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a fantastic cook and loved cooking big meals and having people over to enjoy them. She was a member of Livingston United Methodist Church. Visitation was held at Livingston United Methodist Church on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 10:00 am until 2 pm, when the service began, conducted by Reverend Richard Wright and The Reverend Andrew S. Rollins. The burial was at the Hiram Stafford Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial donations can be made to Livingston United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children: Doris McLin Moore and husband Butch, Lester A. McLin Jr. and wife DeeAnn, Gaylan D. McLin and wife Amy, Karen D. McLin, Keith D. McLin and wife Daria, Royce D. McLin, Faith A. McLin, Laurie McLin Morris and husband Jim, and Lisa McLin Casas and husband Orlando. Grandchildren: Elizabeth H. McLin, Sonya Moore Harrell and husband Donnie, Erica McLin Wilson and husband Bryan, Erin McLin Sindelar and husband Rob, Ryan McLin and wife Jenny, Courtney McLin Taylor and husband Billy, Mistelle Manno Fisher and husband Sean, Katie Manno Mobley and husband Brian, John McLin, Adam McLin, Olivia Casas, Isabel Casas Bertolet and husband Dallas, Alexander Casas and Hayden Thigpen. Great Grandchildren: Sydney, Gracie and Shelby Taylor, Caitlin McLin, Kendall and Abigail Wilson, Grant Harrell, Cole and Amelia Sindelar, Addie and Sarah McLin, Patrick, Ben and Violet Fisher, Scottie Mobley, and Ana Mae Bertolet. Uncle: Gerald Hughes and wife Mary. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Lester A. McLin Sr, her parents Geanie Hughes Fairburn and Mack Henry Fairburn, grandson Lester (Trey) A. McLin, III, brother Alvin Fairburn Sr. and wife Kay, sister Avis Fairburn. Pallbearers: Ryan McLin, John McLin, Adam McLin, Alexander Casas, Hayden Thigpen and Billy Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers: Grant Harrell, Cole Sindelar, Patrick Fisher, Ben Fisher, Donnie Harrell, Bryan Wilson, Rob Sindelar, Sean Fisher, Brian Mobley and Dallas Bertolet. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our mother during the last months of her life. We would especially like to thank her nurse Shana, her CNA, Keva, social worker Ashley and Chaplain Ken Brown. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
