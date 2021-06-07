Melanie S. Goleman St. Romain

Melanie S. Goleman St. Romain (Mel), a very caring and dedicated nursing assistant, mother, and loving grandmother, who was a longtime resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Friday, May 15th, 2021. She was a 63-year-old, free-spirited woman who never met a stranger, and had a soul that never aged. Her heart was as big as her smile and she was always eager to lend a helping hand to those who were in need. Melanie is survived by her daughter, Angie Lynn Goleman Moreau (spouse Mitch); and two beautiful and very much loved and adored, granddaughters, Carliona and Jaden Goleman; her partner in life, Danny Hite; her brother, Harold (Tootie) St Romain (spouse Connie), and sister, Gayle Adams McDonald. Melanie was preceded in death by her son, Robby Lee Goleman; and Angie and Robby’s dad, Robert E. Goleman Jr. (Bobby). She was also preceded by her parents, Vera Mae St Romain Watts and Harold St Romain; her two sisters, Linda St Romain Dumas and Lynn Adams Howell; and two brothers, Charles (Terry) St Romain and James (Stinky) Adams. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 13th, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, located at 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, La 70815, from 2-4 p.m. followed by a memorial service concluding at 5 p.m.

