John 14:1-3: 1Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Melba Haley passed away at her residence in Denham Springs on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was 84 years of age. Survived by her daughters Glenda Sue Thomas (John A.), Diane Font (Kenny), Cathy Warner (Ray, deceased), son B.J. Stephens (Carol). Nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one expected great-great-grandchild in February 2022. One Sister Margaret McBeth (Buddy). One Brother Edward Stephens (Shawn). Preceded in death by her husband Walter Haley, son James Haley, granddaughter Amy Font, parents Broadus and Vertlee Stephens, step-mother Vernie Stephens, three sisters Jerry Rials, Wilda Haley and Betty Street, brother Percel Stephens. She leaves behind a very special niece Carolyn Whaley (Adney), who she considered her other daughter. Visitation will be at Crain Funeral Home (1109 Bene Street, Franklinton) on Wednesday December 15th from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 pm Wednesday with J.R. McBeth (nephew) and Eld. Burdette Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Hays Creek Southern Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers: Daniel Warner (grandson), Scott Stephens (grandson), James W. Haley (grandson), Chad McMichael (grandson-in-law), Derrick Whaley (great-nephew), Devin Whaley (great-great-nephew). Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy McBeth (brother in law), Cecil Street (brother in law). Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.
