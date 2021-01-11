Melinda Leigh Edelmann Moore was born on February 06, 1961, to Ray and Joy Edelmann. She passed on December 21, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed fishing in Grand Isle on many family trips that included cousins and friends. She enjoyed listening to good music, football and cooking. Spending time with family and friends was one of her greatest pastimes. Melinda is survived by her son, Michael Shane Messina; grandchildren, Tiara, Tristan, Chelsea and Reed; her brother, Mark; and nephews, Caleb and Seth. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Joy Edelmann, and brothers, Johnny and Kenny Edelmann. A private Christian burial was officiated by Father Raj from Immaculate Conception Church.
