Melvin Randolph “Randy” Quave, Jr., a resident of Walker, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the age of 54. He was a retired pipefitter from Local 198 with over 20 years of service. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Rev. Charles Ray Smith will conduct a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kristy Ackoury Quave; three children, Mandi Evans Tyler and husband Michael, Brandon Austin Quave and fiancé Allie Powers, and Blake Anthony Quave; three grandchildren, Kelsie Tyler, Kaylynn Tyler, and Karlee Tyler; mother and stepfather, Jeannie and James H. McMorris, Sr.; two brothers, David Alton Quave and wife Crystal, and Dean Quave and fiancé Kelli Hewitt; stepbrother, James H. McMorris, Jr. and wife Brenda; half-sister, Christa Lynn McMorris; and special cousin, Bubby Revere. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Randolph Quave, Sr. He loved his children and loved to fish and cook. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

